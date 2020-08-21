Jason Broussard has been named president and chief executive officer of Abrado, an oilfield services company that removes casing sections downhole. He will be based in the company's Broussard office.

Broussard was senior vice president of operations for U.S.-based Wellbore Fishing & Rental Tools. He spent four years working for Schlumberger, including as director of operations for North America and global product line manager for Wellbore Intervention Technologies. He also held a number of management positions with Baker Hughes over an 11-year period.

Broussard will replace Matt Anstead, who took over as interim CEO in March, while retaining his position as senior partner at EV Private Equity, which has backed Abrado since 2013 and remains its largest shareholder.

The board of directors of the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana appointed Jillian Dickerson as president and chief executive officer and Chris Babin as vice president and chief operations officer.

Dickerson was post-admissions specialist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and has experience in public relations, nonprofits, economic development and programming. She has a bachelor's degree in communication and public relations from UL.

Babin, a Marine veteran, was business administration manager and led the organization through the management transition period. His background includes service, operations and company management. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from the University of Phoenix.

Martin Bofill "Bo" Duhé, district attorney in the 16th Judicial District of Louisiana in Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin parishes, has been elected president of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association.

Other officers are First Vice President Robert S. "Steve" Tew, district attorney of the 4th Judicial District in Ouachita and Morehouse parishes; Second Vice President Kurt Wall, assistant district attorney of the 21st Judicial District in St. Helena, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes; NDAA State Director Bradley R. Burget, district attorney of the 7th Judicial District in Catahoula and Concordia parishes; Past President Member Charles A. Riddle III, district attorney of the 12th Judicial District in Avoyelles Parish; and Immediate Past President John F. Belton, district attorney of the 3rd Judicial District in Union and Lincoln parishes.

Board members are James E. Paxton, district attorney of the 6th Judicial District in East Carroll, Madison and Tensas parishes; Billy Joe Harrington, district attorney of the 10th Judicial District in Natchitoches Parish; Anna Garcie, assistant district attorney in the 11th Judicial District in Sabine Parish; Kristine Russell, district attorney of the 17th Judicial District in Lafourche Parish; Norma DuBois, assistant district attorney of the 24th Judicial District in Jefferson Parish; Perry M. Nicosia, district attorney of the 34th Judicial District in St. Bernard Parish; James R. Lestage, district attorney of the 36th Judicial District in Beauregard Parish; Julie C. Jones, district attorney of the 39th Judicial District in Red River Parish; Bridget A. Dinvaut, district attorney of the 40th Judicial District in St. John the Baptist Parish; and Glenn Bourgeois, district attorney investigator for the 32nd Judicial District in Terrebonne Parish.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has named to its board of directors Stephanie Finley of Lafayette, Tim Barfield of Baton Rouge and Rob Lalka of New Orleans.

Finley was the first woman to serve as a U.S. Attorney in Louisiana, appointed in 2010 as the chief law enforcement officer for the Western District of Louisiana comprised of 42 of the state's 64 parishes in civil, criminal and appellant litigation. She is a retired lieutenant colonel with more than 25 years of service as a judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force.

Barfield is the president of architectural and civil engineering firm CSRS Inc. in Baton Rouge. Lalka is the Albert R. Lepage Professor in Business at Tulane University in New Orleans and executive director of the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.