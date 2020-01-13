A Burger King will open in front of the Time Plaza shopping center on Johnston Street.

Atlanta-based GPS Hospitality, which operates the 20 Burger King locations in the Lafayette area, confirmed it will build a restaurant at 5301 Johnston St. at the corner Johnston Street and Broadmoor Boulevard.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A building permit for just over $1.22 million was filed with the city of Lafayette on Monday, records show.

Land records show GPS Hospitality and Andrus Investments, which owns the land and the Time Plaza shopping center, signed a maintenance agreement for the development. A rendering also shows the layout of the development with a drive-thru lane and parking.

GPS Hospitality bought 124 Burger King locations across Louisiana in 2016, including the 20 in the Lafayette area along with 33 in New Orleans, 28 in Baton Rouge, making it one of the three biggest Burger King franchise owners in the country, with 424 restaurants and more than $500 million in annual revenue.