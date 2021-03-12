SchoolMint, the Lafayette-based educational tech company, has completed its acquisition of Bright Minds Marketing.
The move brings together two companies that excel in similar fields as the Indianapolis-based Bright Minds Marketing specializes in K12 enrolment and marketing consulting firms that give schools and districts tools to increase student enrollment.
The company was founded by Nick LeRoy, a former executive director of the Indiana Charter School Board. LeRoy will be named chief enrollment officer for SchoolMint.
“Bright Minds Marketing is the perfect complement to our software,” SchoolMInt CEO Bryan MacDonald said. “By combining SchoolMint’s strong capabilities with Bright Minds Marketing’s proprietary best practices, personalized marketing consulting and specialized enrollment services, schools will have the ability to not just manage enrollment but to increase it.”
The move comes after SchoolMint acquired a New Orleans-based Whetstone Education, which specializes in teacher software and helps about 1,000 schools manage both weekly teacher coaching and annual teacher evaluation.
SchoolMint provides strategic enrollment management solutions for more than 11 million students in 16,000 schools nationwide.