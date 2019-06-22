Lisa Deshotel knew she had a good product on her hands. But what to call it?
Her mother-in-law had a recipe for a sauce that called for two bread bags of peppers. It was originally used to enhance a gumbo. And everybody loved it.
Including her students during her teaching days in Carencro.
“That’s when we decided to market it,” said Deshotel, who now works at an independent living facility in Ville Platte. “We didn’t know what to call it. Is it a hot sauce? When we would get together with friends, they would use this sauce with their chips. I almost called it ‘What’s That?’ “
So then she and her husband of 10 years, Stacy, branded it as Cajun Partie (“Partie was from my son,” she said), a pepper salsa that can be a dip or a seasoning. They first contracted a Florida company to distribute it but now use Parish Foods in Rayne.
“I knew nothing about the food business,” she said. “I went to grocery stores. They were so supportive of having locals with their products. Now I am with Blaine (Gary with Parish Foods), I have a distributor out there. We are finally at a point where we can grow and take that next step.”
Cajun Partie is in local stores in Evangeline and St. Landry parishes along with others in St. Martinville and Baldwin. She has spent Saturdays doing demos. Cajun Crate, a subscription-based service of Louisiana products, recently began carrying it.
“I would like to get on Amazon,” Deshotel said. “I emailed them, but they haven’t returned any of my messages.”