Interior alterations
BANK: 1405 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, new drive-up ATM addition at Gulf Coast Bank; applicant, The Sellers Group; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $131,000.
BREWERY: 329 Dulles Drive, description, space for Adopted Dog Brewery; applicant, Ryan Pecot; contractor, BECC; $202,800.
COMMERCIAL: 2431 Congress St., description, renovations for former Fast Eddie’s space; applicant and contractor, BBA; $250,000.
LAW OFFICE: 1704 W. University Ave., description, rewire, new HVAC for law firm office; applicant and contractor, Pride Contractors; $0.
TOWER: 703 ½ Mardi Gras Road, Carencro, description, cell tower; applicant, Crafton Communications; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $25,000.
MEDICAL: 303 Rue Louis XIV, description, renovation; applicant, D+B Architecture; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $225,000.
PUBLIC UTILITY: 1636 Walker Road, description, none listed; applicant, Greg Damico; contractor, ARL Construction; $2.1 million.
New construction
SCHOOL: 306 Acadian Hills Lane, C-1; description, concession stand for Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy; applicant and contractor, Ryan Companies; $280,000.
Commercial demolition
OFFICE: 1200 Camellia Blvd., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $50,000.
OTHER: 710 Jefferson Blvd., description, performing arts center; applicant and contractor, Ravi Daggula; $0.
New residential
101 Manor House Lane: Manuel Builders, $209,880.
220 Norris Road: Hart Homes, $519,570.
105 Peacock Ave.: CJS Custom Builders, $465,570.
125 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $228,870.
124 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders, $175,410.
108 Bijou Drive: Manuel Builders, $227,610.
415 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $207,090.
221 Adry Lane, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $217,260.
218 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $210,420.
216 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $197,460.
112 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard: Gallagher Homes, $300,000.