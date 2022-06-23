ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

BANK: 1405 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, new drive-up ATM addition at Gulf Coast Bank; applicant, The Sellers Group; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $131,000.

BREWERY: 329 Dulles Drive, description, space for Adopted Dog Brewery; applicant, Ryan Pecot; contractor, BECC; $202,800.

COMMERCIAL: 2431 Congress St., description, renovations for former Fast Eddie’s space; applicant and contractor, BBA; $250,000.

LAW OFFICE: 1704 W. University Ave., description, rewire, new HVAC for law firm office; applicant and contractor, Pride Contractors; $0.

TOWER: 703 ½ Mardi Gras Road, Carencro, description, cell tower; applicant, Crafton Communications; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $25,000.

MEDICAL: 303 Rue Louis XIV, description, renovation; applicant, D+B Architecture; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $225,000.

PUBLIC UTILITY: 1636 Walker Road, description, none listed; applicant, Greg Damico; contractor, ARL Construction; $2.1 million.

New construction

SCHOOL: 306 Acadian Hills Lane, C-1; description, concession stand for Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy; applicant and contractor, Ryan Companies; $280,000.

Commercial demolition

OFFICE: 1200 Camellia Blvd., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $50,000.

OTHER: 710 Jefferson Blvd., description, performing arts center; applicant and contractor, Ravi Daggula; $0.

Inside info on doing business in Acadiana

In an ever-evolving business landscape, you need trusted information from a reliable source to help you make decisions. We provide that — daily data, analysis and insights from local experts.

New residential

101 Manor House Lane: Manuel Builders, $209,880.

220 Norris Road: Hart Homes, $519,570.

105 Peacock Ave.: CJS Custom Builders, $465,570.

125 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $228,870.

124 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders, $175,410.

108 Bijou Drive: Manuel Builders, $227,610.

415 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $207,090.

221 Adry Lane, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $217,260.

218 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $210,420.

216 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $197,460.

112 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard: Gallagher Homes, $300,000.