Iyengar yoga focuses on the body's proper alignment and teaches people how to be mindful while sitting at a desk for hours, gardening or caring for children.
Licensed massage therapist Pamela Ryan, an instructor at Jill Listi Dance Studio who offers massage services at Pascale Spa, talked about Iyengar yoga and other topics with Jan Swift of Nourish Your Health podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
The yoga focuses on body mechanics, body awareness, and spatial orientation, and Ryan noted that most pain and physical restrictions people experience emanate from repetitive postural distortions resulting from our daily habits.
“The purpose of yoga is not to turn everyone into a pretzel and work into an impossible posture," Ryan said. "The idea is to balance one’s strength and flexibility and get their musculoskeletal system back to neutral….so those nagging pains will be less prevalent.”
Ryan was an in-house massage therapist at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy from 2000 to 2008 and traveled with the team for the U.S. Gymnastics National Championships, the Pacific Alliance Meet and World Championships. She also worked as a massage therapist and yoga instructor for former LSU and NFL player Bradie James.