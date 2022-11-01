The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property.
The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting.
The property met several of the criteria for the designation, according to what is outlined on the commission’s page of the Lafayette Consolidated Government website and within the designation report for the house. The structure “Identified with a person or persons who significantly contributed to the history, culture, or development” of Lafayette and a “permanent resource identified with historically significant person or persons, culture or development patterns.”
The property also “embodies distinguishing characteristics of an architectural type.”
According to the designation report, the Arceneaux House was originally built by Pierre Arceneaux, whose father was a cattle farmer in Nova Scotia in the early 1700s. His family was expelled by the British and relocated to south Louisiana, where they ended up on a property near present-day Carencro.
This family and its descendants became known as some of the leading cattle farmers in the area.
“These are direct descendants from people that were here before 1803,” according to Roxana Usner, Lafayette Preservation Commission staff and planner in the Community Development and Planning Department. “Pierre Arceneaux was one of the original Acadians who had a contract with (Antoine Bernard) D’Autrive to raise cattle, and that is in the history books…”
Arceneaux inherited land from his father and built two French Creole houses. The other was the Beau Bassin House, now located at the Vermilionville Historic Village.
In the late 1800s, Louis Joseph Arceneaux inherited the house, relocated it to an area near the current Louis Arceneaux Road and reconstructed it to a style more popular during that time, known as Greek Revival.
The commission also voted to adjust the overlay boundaries of the Sterling Grove Historic District. The overlay boundaries will be expanding to include the entirety of some properties, which were previously separated by the boundary lines.
These lines are what designate areas of property as being a part of the historic district, making it a “protected area with regulations against construction, demolition and other work that affects the historical character” of the property, according to Usner. The Lafayette Preservation Commission will be holding meetings on the third Thursday of each month in 2023.