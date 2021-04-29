Lafayette-based LHC Group and two joint venture partners in Texas are acquiring and sharing ownership of Regent Home Health, serving patients and families in Fort Worth.
The Regent name will change to DFW Home Health and relocate to McKinney, Texas — joining the partnership's current network of DFW Home Health agencies operating from locations across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.
DFW Home Health will be jointly owned by LHC Group, Texas Health Resources and North Texas Health Facilities Management Inc., a subsidiary of Methodist Health System. The provider has been in operation since 2012 and operates four agencies across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The Regent deal is expected to be finalized on June 1.
LHC Group is a national provider of in-home health care services and a joint venture partner for almost 400 hospitals across the United States.