Colin Cormier is a chef and co-owner of Pop's Poboys along with his wife, Jasmyne. He is also corporate chef and part of owner of Central Pizza. He and his cousin, John Petersen, created Swamp Pop Soda.

My dad did a lot of the cooking growing up, as did his dad. There was lots of rice and gravy. As a kid, I once cried because we were having rice and gravy again. My dad still ribs me about it when I say I'm in the mood for rice and gravy — which is often, now that I'm not young and dumb.

I remember for some reason deciding to make "fetuccini con quattro formaggi" from some random Italian cookbook I was going through at my parents' house. I remember it had blue cheese in it, and I thought I was on the cutting edge of cuisine. I was probably 10 or so.

I went to culinary school in Baton Rouge at Louisiana Culinary Institute. I think for me it was the right path because I had no experience in the restaurant industry like a lot of people do at a young age. I think that people can gain the experience they need on the job, but for some people culinary school can be a good place to get the basic skills to get started in the industry. I left UL to go to culinary school, and it was pretty abrupt. A part of me thought that going to culinary school would help make the switch more palatable to my parents rather than just quitting school and getting a job in the field.

When I started Viva La Waffle food truck, I had seen food trucks popping up all over the country and was amazed that we didn't really have any in our area. I got sort of obsessed with doing a new concept in a truck and bringing it to Lafayette. The first time I ever got into a food truck was when I picked up Viva in Florida. I was in way over my head, and it was super fun and super stressful — and super hot.

My days are mostly spent at Pop's Poboys. I am one of five partners at Central Pizza, and we all have our roles that coincide with our expertise and experience. We have a great team at Central that runs the day to day operations.

Swamp Pop Soda was born out of the craft beer movement we saw popping up all over the state and beyond. We wondered why no one was doing the same type of thing but with sodas and specifically cane sugar sodas with our strong heritage in sugar cane farming in the area. My first cousin, John Petersen, and I jumped in feet first, and its been amazing to see how far our little idea has gone. John Goodman getting hit in the head with a (fake) bottle of Satsuma Fizz in the 10 Cloververfield Lane movie was particularly cool.

I've always maintained that the hallmark of Louisiana food is well-seasoned food, and that doesn't always mean spicy. If any dish has a particular flavor component, I like to push it to where its almost too much. I like things pushed to the edge of acceptable limits from a flavor perspective. If something is salty, spicy, herbaceous, sour, sweet, etc., I want to push those flavors to the max. To me, that's what Louisiana food is all about.

Like in all things, the best plans only last until first contact with the enemy. Being successful in the restaurant industry is all about adapting on the fly. My goal is to always try and be as consistent as possible while navigating constant changes that this industry throws at you. Most importantly, I think you can't be afraid to fail. I've learned some of my best lessons from being unsuccessful. Getting out there and going for it is the only way you're going to learn anything, and I keep learning every day.