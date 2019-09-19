Ray Authement, who was president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for over 34 years, was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Achievement Award Wednesday by the Louisiana CLI and Limb Salvage Club for his dedication to the university and medical education.

Authement, who will turn 91 in November, was unable to attend, but his wife, Barbara; his brother, Don; his grandson, Phillippe Prouet; and other family members were in attendance to accept the award on his behalf.

"If (my grandfather) could be here, he's a man of many words who come out with the fewest words you could ever here," Prouet said. "He'd say, 'Thank you so much. This means so much. I love this community and this university.' Now that I look back and see all the lives he's touched, it's overwhelming... It's humbling as a human and as a family. He had a dream and a vision and I know he sees that vision continuing on."

Authement's tenure as president was from 1973-2008, which he holds the national record for longevity of a university president in the U.S.

His tenure featured 217 professorial endowments, the university earning of the Doctoral II designation, being the first university in Louisiana to acquire the MULTICS computer system (second only to MIT), installing a fiber optic backbone on campus, use computerized patient simulators to train student nurses and establish an intensive care lab for nursing students. UL also became the first in the nation to establish a birthing lab, establish a center to promote bilingualism and offer a Ph.D. in Francophone studies.

"It is with great honor that we recognize one of the most accomplished leaders in higher education," said Dr. David Allie, co-founder of the Louisiana CLI and Limb Salvage Club. "Dr. Authement lived his life with purpose and integrity, and it's so fitting that we recognize him for his selfless dedication to this great university. His wise and bold leadership helped to advance our community, region, state and nation."

His brother, Don, said that it is amazing and humbling that a man from Boudreaux Canal, a small rural section of Terrebonne Parish, dedicated his life to education touched so many lives and made such an impact on Lafayette and Louisiana as a whole.

"The family is honored," he said. "He deserves it. He's a humble man, but he didn't do anything for glory. He was a student's president. He was not a political-type person, although you have to get into some politics when you're in his position, and I think he was a popular president."