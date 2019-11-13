After opening a decade ago, Taco Sisters will close its 407 Johnston St. location Nov. 27 and consolidate its operations with its newer location at 3902 Johnston St.
Jon Jenkins, one of the partners at Taco Sisters, said the move was due to feeling stretched thin between the two locations and needing to bring everything under one roof. The company opened the second location in February 2017.
"I spend three to four hours of my day running between the two stores," he said. "With the way the restaurant business in Lafayette has been going in general, every restaurant will tell you that it's just not the same as it was 10 years ago."
The owners hope to open another location near downtown in the future, he said, but it won't be soon. All employees will relocate to the 3902 Johnston St. location.
The downtown location is owned by Suggs Enterprises LLC of Lafayette.