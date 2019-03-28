Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast as they discussed what Lafayette is known around the county for: great food, a rich cultural history, blockbuster festivals and kind-hearted people.
You can listen to the podcast here.
Berthelot. current vice-chair of the Louisiana Travel Association's board of directors, has served on numerous boards and commissions, including United Way of Acadiana, Leadership Institute of Acadiana and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. He is a founding member of the 705 and served as the organization’s charter president.
Berthelot is a graduate of Leadership Lafayette and Council for a Better Louisiana’s Leadership Louisiana program. He was a charter member of the Acadiana Regional Board of CABL. He has also coached basketball at Our Lady of Fatima School since 1994.
The LCVC helped the Discover Lafayette podcast launch in 2017 with a grant that helped pay for web development, promotions and ongoing costs of publishing the blog and podcast.
Acadiana Business Today: Panel to Acadiana employers: 'You can make a difference in somebody's life' by hiring someone with criminal background; CGI career fair Saturday in Baton Rouge
Panel to Acadiana employers: 'You can make a difference in somebody's life' by hiring someone with criminal background
About 30 Acadiana business leaders attended a Wednesday forum to learn more about how hiring those with criminal backgrounds could be good for…
A career fair for global technology firm CGI is being conducted by Louisiana's FastStart workforce development program 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturd…
Spavia, a national day spa chain, will open in a new shopping center next to Sofas & Chairs on Ambassador Caffery Parkway later this summer.
Vietnamese restaurant, boba tea company to open dual restaurant at former Wasabi location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway
California-based Vietnamese restaurant Pho Hoa and fruit and boba tea company Jazen Tea will open a dual restaurant location in the old Wasabi…
After battling court challenges from environmentalists and others, the builders of the controversial Bayou Bridge Pipeline across southern Lou…
LCVC president and CEO Ben Berthelot on the Discover Lafayette podcast: Talking about what makes Lafayette unique to the rest of the world
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast a…