Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast as they discussed what Lafayette is known around the county for: great food, a rich cultural history, blockbuster festivals and kind-hearted people.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Berthelot. current vice-chair of the Louisiana Travel Association's board of directors, has served on numerous boards and commissions, including United Way of Acadiana, Leadership Institute of Acadiana and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. He is a founding member of the 705 and served as the organization’s charter president.

Berthelot is a graduate of Leadership Lafayette and Council for a Better Louisiana’s Leadership Louisiana program. He was a charter member of the Acadiana Regional Board of CABL. He has also coached basketball at Our Lady of Fatima School since 1994.

The LCVC helped the Discover Lafayette podcast launch in 2017 with a grant that helped pay for web development, promotions and ongoing costs of publishing the blog and podcast.