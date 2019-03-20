VILLE PLATTE — Due to some contract disputes between Universal Communications and the City of Ville Platte, the final vote on whether a new internet service provider will be allowed to operate in the city has been pushed back to next month.

The issue arose on at what rate the city will charge Universal Communications to attach its equipment to three city water towers. Todd Moran, owner of Universal Communications, said the normal rate would be around $150 per month per tower as he said the standard rate was based on height, while the city proposed double that rate at $300 a month per tower.

The council's next meeting will be at 5 p.m. April 16 at City Hall, 126 E. Main St.

"The problem is we have no way to measure the amount of volume, so we have no idea what the appropriate price is," city attorney Eric LaFleur said. "So we're trying to measure what that is. If there was a mechanism for us to determine what the volume of customers is, then we can make the price appropriate to the volume."

Council members Fay Lemoine and Bryant Riggs asked whether the city could cut Universal Communications a deal and go with $150 for the first year and adjust the rate every year based on the number of customers from the previous year. Moran was reluctant to open up his books but said he'd be willing to talk more with city officials after the meeting.

Universal Communications, which serves rural areas and customers in Bunkie and Palmetto, is offering to provide service to Ville Platte residents. After Charter and CenturyTel's each closed their local offices, residents have complained of being unable to get service when trying to navigate the two corporations' maze of automated call services.