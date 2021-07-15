Kenworth of Louisiana will move its service and maintenance operations in Carencro to a location along a stretch of Interstate 49 that is fast becoming a transportation corridor.
The trucking company back in April acquired property at 4100 Northeast Evangeline Thruway, land records show, and could start next month on construction of a 40,000-square-foot facility and a 5,000-square-foot warehouse that will replace the current 26,000-square-foot building, company CEO Scott Oliphant said.
The move would get the large trucks out of an area of Carencro that’s become much more retail-oriented since the company bought the property in 2008. It is also another transportation company that is locating along the I-49 corridor with the Amazon fulfillment center expected to begin operations in December.
Construction is expected to about a year.
“When we bought the property, it was much easier to turn left out of the facility,” Oliphant said. “We’re looking forward to getting a little better visibility along I-49. Amazon just brings additional truck traffic to the area, and we’ll pick up some of that just because we’re there. Southeastern (Trucking), Old Dominion – they all built facilities in the last five years for a reason. There’s additional traffic on that corridor. I suspect Amazon won’t be the end.”
Kenworth is a full service truck dealership with seven locations in Louisiana that provides a variety of products and services for the trucking industry. Founded in 1968 in Houma, the company is a full line dealer of Kenworth trucks and are licensed to sale the medium-sized Hino trucks in selected areas.
The new operations will mean an additional 10-15 jobs, Oliphant said, who noted the visibility could help with recruiting. It currently employs 30.
The three-acre site will soon go up for sale, but Oliphant said the property has already gotten interest. It’s in a visible location in a strong retail market that is the hottest in Lafayette Parish, having grown in total retail sales by almost 60% in the past 24 months.
The company paid $1.26 million for the property in 2008, records show.
“It’s a good location right off the interstate,” Oliphant said. “There’s definitely a lot more retail in that corridor today than there was 10 years ago.”