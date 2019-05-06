Natural Grocers, a Colorado-based specialty supermarket chain, plans to open a store in Lafayette at Parc Lafayette near River Ranch, a store official said Monday.
The store will open its first Louisiana location at 1925 Kaliste Saloom Road in the former location of The Chandelier Room, this fall. It’s one of at least seven the company plans to open in the current fiscal year, spokeswoman Amber Dutra said.
The store specializes in natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements whose products meet strict quality guidelines, according to a company bio. It also holds a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes at the grand opening of each store in which nine customers win gift cards ranging from $10 to $100 per week for six months.
The store will hire just over 20 full- and part-time positions, Dutra said, and will have a hiring event prior to opening. The company website lists opening for store manager, assistant store manager and other managerial positions.
Natural Grocers reported a 6.7 increase in net sales in the second quarter compared to last year with daily average comparable store sales increasing 2.9 percent. Net income was up 13.4 percent to $3.9 million.
The company has 152 stores in 19 states.