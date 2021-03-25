Facing national and regional demands for more nurses, LHC Group and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette forged a partnership Thursday that will increase scholarship funding for nursing students, advance construction of a new health sciences building and increase enrollment and graduation rates for nurses at UL Lafayette.
LHC announced it was investing $20 million over 10 years to advance a host of shared goals with the university that include allowing the locally based healthcare company, whose 30,000 employees deliver healthcare in home health, hospice, home and community-based services and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia, to reach more “nursing students and potential team members.”
“We are very thankful,” said UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie. “This support from LHC Group reflects where we are as a university and ensures that greater possibilities remain ahead for us and the region we are proud to serve.”
Thursday’s announcement on campus included presentations by Savoie; Melinda Oberleitner, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions; Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO; and his wife, Ginger, a nurse whose work helps inspire the company’s growth and mission. Keith and Ginger Myers’ remarks were pre-recorded.
Myers said his company’s investment will include training and education for its employees that will include lower costs and additional scholarships and aid. At least initially, those benefits will be centered upon online programs. Eventually, he said, the partnership with the university will include in-person and virtual programs for 55 degree programs.
“Advancing employee education is one of the strongest and most strategic differentiators for employee recruitment and retention,” he said. “…Those who take part will receive the extensive education and training needed to thrive in the changing healthcare environment of today and as we move forward.”
The $20 million gift represented the “single largest investment” in the university’s history, Savoie said.
Oberleitner said UL Lafayette’s vaunted nursing program enrolls 2,100 students and includes bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs. LHC and the nursing program have had a long and fruitful relationship, she said, adding that the Myers’ son completed his nursing training those the doctorate at UL Lafayette. Typically, she said, tuition for nursing is on par with that of other majors at the university, but fees for sophisticated labs and software programs can be higher.
She said the partnership was discussed before the pandemic began over a year ago and that plans hastened since November. Through a “remarkable convergence of events,” the pact was made.
She said LHC chose to partner with UL Lafayette in recognition of the nursing program’s national and regional stature and because of the company and campus’ longstanding “deep ties.”
“The presence of UL Lafayette — and the well-educated, highly skilled health care professionals it produces — enables companies like ours to grow within the region and expand well beyond,” Myers said.
Oberleitner and Savoie said the new nursing building will be built on or near campus after study about the building’s needs. The Louisiana Legislature funded the $65 million project with $15 million last year, enough to get planning underway. About $9 million of the LHC donation will go to that project. The nursing program has been housed in the same location on campus since the 1960s.
In addition, the money will fund an endowed deanship, will help the university hire more faculty, support the school’s accredited simulation lab program and will assign LHC Group representatives in adjunct roles at the nursing college. The Department of Nursing will be renamed the LHC Group Myers College of Nursing, pending approval by the University of Louisiana System supervisors.
LHC “sees this as a wise investment,” Oberleitner said.
Savoie said that nursing students were among the first volunteers to respond to local healthcare needs in the first days of the pandemic, volunteering for several roles. He said the simulation lab program serves students from UL Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College and healthcare professionals.