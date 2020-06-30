Online food delivery company Waitr Holdings Inc. has hired 225 workers in Louisiana since January and nixed plans to put jobs in Mexico.
The company had planned to split its customer service and dispatch department between the U.S. and an existing office in Mexico. Waitr said Tuesday it "has discontinued previous plans to have these positions, as well as others, based in Mexico" and retained 150 workers previously expected to be outsourced to its Mexico office.
Waitr has offices at 214 Jefferson St. and 1100 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette, essentially having relocated its headquarters from Lake Charles in recent years.
The expansion in recent months follows several rounds of layoffs last year that affected hundreds of workers when the company was struggling.
Demand spiked for food delivery after restaurants were forced this year to stop dine-in and offer only take-out and delivery to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The company also expanded into grocery deliveries.
Waitr had 485 employees as of early March. It was not immediately clear how many workers the company has now.
The company had 10,585 employees as of March 6, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records show. At the time it included 10,100 delivery drivers who have since been laid off and many converted to independent contractors.
Waitr has repeatedly declined interview requests about the company since January when the new chief executive officer took over. Instead, it now submits prepared statements to requests for comment. The company also has stopped holding investor calls and taking questions from analysts.
Waitr’s stock was trading around $2.85 per share as of Tuesday afternoon, down from its 52 week peak of $6.35 in July 2019. For months, the company’s stock fell below $1 per share but has recovered as demand for delivery services surged.