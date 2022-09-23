Interior alterations
RETAIL: 111 Meadow Farm Road, description, new home of Old Navy, applicant, OnPoint Permitting; contractor, Commercial Contractors; $200,000.
MEDICAL: 314 Youngsville Highway, description, dining area, bathroom renovations to IRH Rehab Hospital; applicant, Emily Flagler, Architect; contractor, DL Daigle LLC; $40,000.
CHAPEL: 1314 Moss St., description, fix an existing room into an embalming room; applicant, Rose Isidore; contractor, owner; $3,150.
RETAIL: 400 N. Pierce St., description, renovation to existing metal building for Sonny’s Appliances; applicant, Architects Beazley and Moliere; contractor, Vincent Enterprises; $165,000.
GROCERY: 101 Commission Blvd., description, fencing and parking warehouse for Brookshire Grocery Co.; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $87,000.
RETAIL: 817 Albertson Parkway, Suites J-K, description, build out for Salon Muse; applicant, Salon Muse; contractor, Gleason Ledet Construction; $75,000.
BAKERY: 817 Albertson Parkway, Suites L-M, description, build out for It’s Just A Cookie; applicant, It’s Just A Cookie; contractor, Gleason Ledet Construction; $75,000.
New commercial
None filed
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 1105 E. Pont Des Mouton Road, description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $5,000.
New residential
113 Sun Vista Lane, Shivers Brothers, $271,440.
310 E. Fairfield Drive, Darrell Bozyone Building & Remodeling, $851,490.
2228 Beau Bassin Road, Jay Castille Construction, $486,900.
101 Merlot Drive, homeowner, $331,200.
104 Fillmore Way, Shivers Brothers Construction, $271,710.
600 Greyford Drive, T&G Builders, $435,690.
110 Old Pottery Bend, M&K Gibson Construction, $345,330.
300 Rue de la Rochelle, Broussard, Ragin Cajun Construction, $732,000.
301 Rue de la Rochelle, Broussard, Ragin Cajun Construction, $615,000.
112 Lakes Edge, Broussard, AM Design, $198,000.
114 Lakes Edge, Broussard, AM Design, $195,360.
123 Lakes Edge, Broussard, AM Design, $203,500.
100 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, $275,483.