ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

RETAIL: 111 Meadow Farm Road, description, new home of Old Navy, applicant, OnPoint Permitting; contractor, Commercial Contractors; $200,000.

MEDICAL: 314 Youngsville Highway, description, dining area, bathroom renovations to IRH Rehab Hospital; applicant, Emily Flagler, Architect; contractor, DL Daigle LLC; $40,000.

CHAPEL: 1314 Moss St., description, fix an existing room into an embalming room; applicant, Rose Isidore; contractor, owner; $3,150.

RETAIL: 400 N. Pierce St., description, renovation to existing metal building for Sonny’s Appliances; applicant, Architects Beazley and Moliere; contractor, Vincent Enterprises; $165,000.

GROCERY: 101 Commission Blvd., description, fencing and parking warehouse for Brookshire Grocery Co.; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $87,000.  

RETAIL: 817 Albertson Parkway, Suites J-K, description, build out for Salon Muse; applicant, Salon Muse; contractor, Gleason Ledet Construction; $75,000.

BAKERY: 817 Albertson Parkway, Suites L-M, description, build out for It’s Just A Cookie; applicant, It’s Just A Cookie; contractor, Gleason Ledet Construction; $75,000.

New commercial

None filed

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 1105 E. Pont Des Mouton Road, description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $5,000.

New residential

113 Sun Vista Lane, Shivers Brothers, $271,440.

310 E. Fairfield Drive, Darrell Bozyone Building & Remodeling, $851,490.

2228 Beau Bassin Road, Jay Castille Construction, $486,900.

101 Merlot Drive, homeowner, $331,200.

104 Fillmore Way, Shivers Brothers Construction, $271,710.

600 Greyford Drive, T&G Builders, $435,690.

110 Old Pottery Bend, M&K Gibson Construction, $345,330.  

300 Rue de la Rochelle, Broussard, Ragin Cajun Construction, $732,000.

301 Rue de la Rochelle, Broussard, Ragin Cajun Construction, $615,000.

112 Lakes Edge, Broussard, AM Design, $198,000.

114 Lakes Edge, Broussard, AM Design, $195,360.

123 Lakes Edge, Broussard, AM Design, $203,500.

100 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, $275,483.

Tags

View comments