The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce will hold a State of the Parish Address at 11:30 a.m. March 8 that will include parish leaders discussing the area's progress.
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Police Jury President, David Savoy and Superintendent Scott Richard will speak about progress in the parish and what is in store for the future. The event will be at Crowley Town Club, 625 Crowley Rayne Highway.
Tickets are $25 and will include a seafood lunch. To register for the event, visit acadiaparishchamber.org or email info@acadiaparishchamber.org.