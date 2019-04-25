Copeland’s is returning to the Lafayette market but not with a brick-and-mortar building.
Customers can order Copeland’s items through online delivery service Waitr with the food being prepared at Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls, a Copeland’s restaurant at 2668 Johnston St., company officials announced Thursday.
It’s a return for the New Orleans-based restaurant company, which left the market in late 2016 when a franchisee of a Copeland’s restaurant unexpectedly closed the doors at 3920 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
It’s also a shift to virtual restaurants, said Allison Donnelly, vice president of Al Copeland Investments.
“We continuously receive feedback that Copeland’s is desired in the Lafayette market,” Donnelly said. “Offering Copeland’s favorites through Waitr allows us to provide Lafayette guests a convenient way to order a Copeland’s meal they’ve been craving.”
The company has no plans to add staff at Batch 13, a fast-casual concept which opened in August. The restaurant employs 15.