Ted Kergan - Kergan Brothers Sonics from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Sonic franchisee Ted Kergan first started with the fast-food company in 1977 as general manager in Alexandria.

Now he is CEO of Kergan Bros. Sonic, which owns 60 Sonic locations in central and south Louisiana and employs more than 4,000 people.

Kergan talked about his career with Sonic and the death of his brother, Gary, in 1984. You can listen to their conversation here.

In 2015 Kergan won the Troy Smith Hall of Fame Award, which honors a franchisee who has worked with Sonic for a noteworthy duration and contributed in leadership, growth, positive influence and brand image. Kergan Bros. Sonics has sponsored the annual Sonic Christmas Parade in Lafayette since 2003.

Kergan first came to Louisiana at the advice of his brother, Gary, for franchising opportunities, and the two went to work. But Gary went missing on the night of Nov. 28, 1984. Gary Kergan's body has never been found, and two people initially charged in his murder were released about six months later.

Gary Kergan's story is the subject of the book, "My Brother’s Keeper: a Thirty-Year Quest to Bring Two Killer To Justice" by Chris Russo Blackwood.