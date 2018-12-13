Issac Williams, executive director of AMIkids of Acadiana, spoke with Jan Swift, host of Discover Lafayette podcast, which you can listen to by clicking here.
Williams has 24 years of experience working with troubled youth and has dedicated his life to helping young men separate their troubled past from a bright future.
“I help each youth on an individualized basis and ensure that each young man understands that he has value and that his future doesn’t have to be dictated by his current situation or circumstances," he said. "Each youth is assessed and given opportunities to grow in the areas of treatment, education and behavior modification.”
Since 2008, AMIkids Acadiana has been dedicated to helping kids discover the potential within them, transform their lives and strengthen the community. The program empowers young men through care and guidance to reach that potential and, as a result, break the cycle of failure and poverty.
Partnering with the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, AMIkids Acadiana is a residential program for boys ages 14-18 and has helped over 600 boys since its founding. Its board of directors is a caring group of community leaders who are hands-on volunteers who care about the young men who flourish under AMIkids’s direction and leadership.
