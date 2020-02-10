Cajun-Asian restaurant Casian, which opened last year in River Marketplace shopping center, has closed for an indeterminate amount of time, sources say.
A representative for Stirling Properties said Monday that the future status of the restaurant is unknown at this time and the last communication they've had with the owners said they needed time to "re-evaluate their options."
According to workers in nearby stores, the restaurant, at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkways, Suite 700, has been closed since Feb. 3.
Casian was started in 2019 by Christine Cao and Billy Pham, the children of Vietnamese immigrants and offered a variety of Cajun and Vietnamese dishes, including a few fusion items like Vietnamese poboys.
The Acadiana Advocate was unable to reach Cao and Pham for comment.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.