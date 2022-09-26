United Way of Acadiana announced its selection of 11 honorees for the 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards presented by Home Bank.
The honorees were selected as finalists out of more than 100 nominations submitted from UWA’s service areas of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The women will be recognized during a ceremony at La Pavillon, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.
Started in 1999, the Women Who Mean Business Awards have been presented to people who are active leaders in their professions and in their community. The Trailblazer Award was created to acknowledge retired or semi-retired women who paved the way for future generations.
Ezora Proctor, longtime educator and member of Crowley City Council, is this year's Trailblazer Award honoree.
Others include:
- Angela Goodwin, principal of Eden Park Elementary School in Abbeville
- Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Assocation and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited
- Terry Broussard, city councilwoman, Abbeville
- Conni Castille, filmmaker
- Dianna Rae High, owner of Dianna Rae Jewelry
- Dr. Madeleine Groth, owner and dentist, Madeleine Groth DDS
- Karen King, U.S. attorney
- Lana Fontenot, vice chancellor of institutional advancement and external relations, South Louisiana Community College
- Leslie Turk, managing editor, The Current
- Tina Shelvin Bingham, community development director, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity.
“Each of these women have made an incredible impact in their careers and in the community, and I am honored that we will be able to celebrate them for their hard work,” United Way of Acadiana President and CEO Heather Blanchard said. “The Women Who Mean Business Awards are a perfect fit for the work of our Women United membership.”
Said Natalie Lemoine, director of communication for Home Bank: “We are looking forward to celebrating each of these amazing honorees at the upcoming Women Who Mean Business Awards celebration. I can’t wait for them to share their inspiring stories as we appreciate their commitment to the community.”
Tickets and tables can be purchased at unitedwayofacadiana.org/wwmb2022.