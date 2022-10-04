Lafayette Parish and Acadiana may be less than robust in growth, but it still outpaces most of Louisiana for jobs, workforce stability and housing, said a panel of local experts Tuesday. Potential growth abounds, too, but the specter of persistent or even growing inflation is a barrier to the boom.
The panel spoke online Tuesday for The Acadiana Fall Economic Outlook Summit 2022.
“Lafayette has been doing well compared to rest of state for jobs,” said Gary Wagner, professor and Acadiana business economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “We’re still 4,000 jobs below where we were in 2019, but we still have one of the strongest regions in the state.”
Significant “headwinds” include prices and inflation, which hover in the 6% to 8% range, he said. That may worsen, perhaps another point or point and a half, he said, by 2023.
“Every three months for the last year, the Federal Reserve has said rates would be higher than we thought. That will slow the economy, particularly in housing. Construction has been losing jobs for the last five of six months,” he said. “A lot of what is happening involves trends outside the region’s control. Jobs have slowed; industry has not gained a lot of momentum from the pandemic on.”
Bill Bacque, president of Market Scope Consulting, which advises on real estate, said he’s not ready to “capitulate” to the belief that “values are going down.” He said the volatility in mortgage interest rates — they have risen to 6-7%, he said, is most harmful to the market.
He said the average sales price has been more than $300,000 over the past three months, but September saw a decline in average prices to $286,000. Are values dropping? No, he insisted.
“Value is not dropping, but buyers are looking to lower what they are purchasing,” he said. Sales are down from last year, less so in Acadiana than in other markets, but sales in Lafayette are down more so than elsewhere in Acadiana.
He illustrated the problem of skyrocketing interest rates this way: A homebuyer who was shopping in the summer saw interest rates rise at alarming rates. Borrowers not long ago shopped with mortgage loan rates of some 2½%; now rates are closer to 7%. You could borrow a lot more money at the lower rate, he said, and buyers are scaling back their ambitions.
In fact, he said, while home sales have lagged in Lafayette, they’ve risen elsewhere in the region, which he said suggests that shoppers are willing to look over the parish lines for better deals. Sales of new houses in Lafayette Parish are more brisk than existing houses.
Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority, said the Lafayette region is faring better than other Louisiana regions when it comes to filling jobs and keeping them filled. She said there is more diversification in the job market here and oil and gas service industry companies have been creative in holding their companies together.
But the “Great Resignation,” also known as “The Big Quit,” provides an unsettling background for employers everywhere.
“The pandemic has caused a seismic shift in the way people look at work,” she said. People have reassessed their decisions about work, life and work-life balance. Some people had found their options limited during the pandemic, yet some areas are finding they have more positions available than people applying.
“It’s a global and federal issue,” Mitchell said. “Forty percent of the people in six major (global) economies are considering leaving their jobs. Some are retiring; some are retiring early. Some were forced to leave for family care. That disproportionately affected women.”
There are 2 million fewer women working in the United States today than at the start of the pandemic, she said. The situation “has experts befuddled” about when things might reverse and when people might return to the workforce.
Lafayette has some 7,200 unemployed people — that means they are not working but seeking employment — while it has some 13,000 available jobs.
Mitchell said LEDA has been working in partnerships to promote the prospects in North Lafayette, which she said is “the gateway” to Lafayette for many people. Money is available to spruce up and improve University Boulevard from Interstate 10 to the UL Lafayette.
A North Lafayette native, Mitchell said efforts are being made to develop small businesses and minority developments on the Thruway, as well, which will become Interstate 49.
“We are producing a knowledge-based economy,” she said. “We are being more creative about how economic development engages and affects development for the good. We are also doing workforce and business development as much in North Lafayette as anywhere.”
She said there is renewed interest in North Lafayette “where the green spaces are.” There is a lot of activity, “buzz” and interest. LEDA, she said, will be the catalyst to increase that interest.
“I’m very bullish on North Lafayette,” she said.
Wagner said that “half of all white-collar jobs can be done remotely.” That makes Lafayette, which has excellent connectivity, more attractive to white-collar professionals who might move here from outside the region.
“It is a great area to live,” he said. “People are leaving the industrial Midwest to come to the Southeast. They used to move to the Southwest. This gives us more opportunity to capitalize on who may be interested in a certain geographic place."
Where will they live? Bacque said that many homebuyers have landed on north Vermilion Parish as an attractive place. Home sales there have soared, year over year.
He said one cause for possible concern is homeowner insurance — particularly for flood insurance. Existing homeowners are better protected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency from rising rates than new homebuyers are. That could affect home prices.
Mitchell said moving forward, people should keep their eyes on downtown Lafayette, which is adding residential capacity even as the Opportunity Machine has moved in and as One Acadiana is planning to move in.
She advised those who can influence opinions to tout Lafayette’s strengths. She said when she travels to conferences, many people think of Louisiana as being New Orleans and little else. She said when people travel, they should point out Lafayette’s strengths to others.
Wagner said that despite soaring interest rates, growth in Acadiana will remain positive.
“We will be among the best places in the state,” he said.