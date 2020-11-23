Holly Howat, founder and executive director of Beacon Community Connections, will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.

Howat is among 10 women who will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Howat heads up a nonprofit that bridges the gaps in care and support through nonclinical case management. The group has trained navigators who help people improve social functioning by providing compassionate, non-clinical case management which keeps their clients stable and healthy.

A former speech-language therapist, Howat also worked as a project director at the Picard Center for Child Development and Lifelong Learning conducting action research and program evaluation on topics such as juvenile justice, literacy and coordinated school health.

She recently was executive director of the Lafayette Parish Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee and continues to facilitate community workgroups, including the Justice and Health Collaborative and the Lafayette Reentry Coalition.

Howat is a Leadership Lafayette Class XXX graduate and is now its program chair. She is married with one son and two stepchildren.