The number of passengers who used Lafayette Regional Airport for air travel last month was higher than one year ago as the airport’s traffic continues to rebound after a sluggish 2017.
Airport data shows it recorded 17,569 enplanements — passengers boarding a flight — in September, which was higher than the 15,804 who did so one year ago. The number of deplanements in September reached 17,402, up from 16,137 a year ago.
Passenger totals in 2017 were the lowest since at LFT since at least 2009. Data on the airport’s website does not include totals before then.
Totals so far this year at the airport include 164,991 enplanements and 162,953 deplanements. In 2017 it recorded 206,100 enplanements and 205,718 deplanements.