Joshua Clegg Caffery, director of the Center for Louisiana Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about his historical ties to UL and the Lafayette area and the center’s ongoing efforts to retore the J. Arthur Roy House.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Caffery’s most notable relative may be Jefferson Thomas Caffery, a longtime U. S. Ambassador to Columbia and Cuba who worked for 43 years in foreign service under eight U.S. presidents and who the main thoroughfare in Lafayete is named after.
Caffery, who earned master’s and doctoral degrees in English and folklore studies from UL, is the great-grandson of Sen. Robert Martin, is the namesake for the university's Martin Hall.
Caffery’s family has also had many successful politicians and business people of note, including Donelson Caffery, a civil war veteran and U. S. senator representing Louisiana, as well as Patrick T. Caffery, a New Iberia native who served as a Louisiana State House Representative and member of Congress, and other family members who made profitable livings as sugar plantation owners.
Caffery emphasized that President Andrew Jackson was the catalyst for the opportunities opened to his family in the early 1800s which led to their economic success.