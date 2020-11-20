New commercial

GENERAL RETAIL: 6600 Johnston St., Lafayette; Arthur Leblanc, owner; description, car dealership; James Broussard & Associates, applicant; $5,924,813.

Commercial additions/alterations

OTHER: 537 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette; Dugas Partnership in Commendam, owner; description, Humana Partners in Primary Care Lafayette 2; John Quinn, applicant; BCCM Construction, contractor; $1,400,000.

RESTAURANT: 3323 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Pedro Tacos Restaurant, owner; description, patio addition; Reuben Chavez, applicant; self, contractor; $48,000.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 2301 Moss St., Lafayette; Brandi Washington, owner; Brandi Washington, applicant; self, contractor; $0.

FLOOD/STORM DAMAGE: 4801 Johnston St., Lafayette; Bergeaux Enterprises Inc., owner; description, roof repair; SW Auto, applicant; Leslie Paul Pitre, contractor; $2,000.

TENANT BUILD-OUT: 101 Saloom Farm Road, No. 102, Lafayette; Rockbox Fitness, owner; description, boxing/kickboxing fitness studio; Gerald P. Noe, applicant; Bulliard Construction Co. Inc., contractor; $175,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 208 W. Main St., Lafayette; AMK LLC, owner; description, roof retrofit; Gil Zaunbrecher, applicant; Alvin Noel, contractor; $46,000.

Commercial demolitions

DEMOLITION: 208 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette; Jim Poche, owner; Southwest Contractors LLC, applicant; Southwest Contractors LLC, contractor; $3,000.

SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 1522 Carmel Drive, Lafayette; John Paul the Great, owner; Palmer Construction LLC, applicant; Palmer Construction LLC, contractor; $30,000.

REMODELING: 1210 Albertson Parkway, Broussard; interior remodeling; C.B. Central Builders Inc.; amount not listed.

New houses

202 Mcclendon St., Lafayette; Gen Group Construction LLC; $301,500.

105 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $175,500.

201 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $175,500.

103 Tall Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

215 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $198,000.

105 Everett Ridge, Lafayette; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $360,000.

104 Tall Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

101 Tall Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

223 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $319,500.

210 Redfern St., Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $234,000.

104 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; Manuel Builders; $315,000.

209 Grazing Trace Drive, Lafayette; Shane Comeaux; $319,500.

110 Aruba Drive, Lafayette Parish; United Built Homes LLC; $157,500.

418 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.

201 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.

101 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $243,000.

105 Santander Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $279,000.

202 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.

114 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $234,000.

300 Bamboo Palm Way, Broussard; RBM Carpentry LLC; $264,513.

306 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $198,364.

302 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $206,277.

