Ten Life Storage properties in the Lafayette area were sold for nearly $15.5 million to a national real estate investment firm as part of a deal involving 32 properties in five states.
Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, the purchasing entity for Chicago-based The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., bought the properties located in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to an announcement earlier this month.
Life Storage will continue to manage the properties according to the terms of the agreement.
“We are thrilled to form this strategic alliance with one of the largest publicly traded REITs in the self-storage industry,” said Mark Cosenza, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions. “With almost 35 years of in-place acquisitions and property management expertise, Life Storage will allow Inland to deliver best-in-class service through the ownership and operation of self-storage properties.”
According to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s office, the 10 properties and their prices include:
- 2860 NE Evangeline Thruway, $3,488,640.
- 313 Guilbeau Road, $2,297,720
- 107 Wilcox St., $2,126,780
- 203 Albertsons Parkway in Broussard, $1,416,230
- 2310 W. Pinhook Road, $1,306,460
- 4720 W. Congress St., $1,280,750
- 4700 W. Congress St., $960,220
- 5922 Cameron St. in Scott, $902,070.
- 300 Westgate Road in Scott, $870,540
- 2888 NW Evangeline Thruway, $808,070
The three-story storage unit at 4403 Johnston St. was not listed as part of the transaction. Life Storage acquired that three-year-old facility from CubeSmart last year.
Based in Buffalo, New York, Life Storage operates more than 775 stores facilities in 28 states and Canada. It serves both residential and commercial storage and has more than 400,000 customers.