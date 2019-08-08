Every seat for the Lafayette Parish and city councils will have an election this fall.
More than one candidate filed to run for each seat on both bodies' five-member board, including five people who will run for City Council district 1, for the Oct. 12 elections. The three-day qualifying period to run for office ended Thursday.
Big-ticket offices like the Louisiana Governor are on the table, as well as judges, clerks, coroners, sheriffs and other state and local-level positions.
In Lafayette, voters will decide on a new mayor-president, and, for the first time in decades, residents will vote on a separate city council.
Candidates must secure 50% of the vote on Oct. 12 to win their seat. If they don't, the top two candidates will head to a runoff, scheduled for Nov. 16.
Qualifying to run on Oct. 12 are:
D = Democrat; R= Republican; I = Independent; L = Libertarian; NP = No party indicated; * Incumbent
Go to geauxvote.com for the statewide list of candidates and propositions
Sheriff
Mark Garber, R (unopposed)
Clerk of Court
Louis Perret, R (unopposed)
Assessor
Conrad Comeaux, R
John Harold Broussard, Independent
Mayor-president
Carlos Harvin, D
Carlee Alm-LaBar, NP
Simone Champagne, R
Josh Guillory, R
Nancy Marcotte, R
Parish Council District 1
Keith Kishbaugh, R
Bryan Tabor, R
Parish Council District 2
Kevin Naquin, R
Ted A. Richard, NP
Parish Council District 3
Josh Carlson, R
Mike Davis, R
Jeremy Hidalgo, R
Jon Liprie, R
Parish Council District 4
Roddy Bergeron, R
John J. Guilbeau, R
Parish Council District 5
Abraham "AB" Rubin Jr., D
James Thomas, D
School Board District 1
Mary Morrison, D (unopposed)
School Board District 2
Breyone Carter, D
Tommy Angelle, R
Wendy Baudoin, NP
Stasia Herbert-McZeal, D
School Board District 3
Elroy Broussard, D (unopposed)
School Board District 4
Tehmi Chassion, D
Erica Williams, D
School Board District 5
Britt R. Latiolais, R (unopposed)
School Board District 6
Justin Centanni, R (unopposed)
School Board District 7
Eva Gren, R
Kate Bailey Labue, R
School Board District 8
Diana Lennon, R
Hannah Smith Mason, R
School Board District 9
Donald Aguillard, R
Hubert Gauthier, R
Diogo Tavares, R
City Council District 1
John Ford, D
Patrick "Pat" Lewis, D
Mark Pope, D
Sarah Gauthier Roy, D
Matthew Sias Jr., D
City Council District 2
Bruce Conque, NP
Andre "Andy" Naquin, R
City Council District 3
Elizabeth Hebert, R
James Noriega Jr., R
City Council District 4
Nanette Cook, R
Joyce Linde, R
City Council District 5
Lionel Rodriguez, I
Ace "The Fixer" Staten, NP
Glenn Lazard, D
Janet Jackson, D