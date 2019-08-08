Every seat for the Lafayette Parish and city councils will have an election this fall. 

More than one candidate filed to run for each seat on both bodies' five-member board, including five people who will run for City Council district 1, for the Oct. 12 elections. The three-day qualifying period to run for office ended Thursday. 

Big-ticket offices like the Louisiana Governor are on the table, as well as judges, clerks, coroners, sheriffs and other state and local-level positions.

In Lafayette, voters will decide on a new mayor-president, and, for the first time in decades, residents will vote on a separate city council.

Candidates must secure 50% of the vote on Oct. 12 to win their seat. If they don't, the top two candidates will head to a runoff, scheduled for Nov. 16.

Qualifying to run on Oct. 12 are:

D = Democrat; R= Republican; I = Independent; L = Libertarian; NP = No party indicated; * Incumbent

Sheriff

Mark Garber, R (unopposed)

Clerk of Court

Louis Perret, R (unopposed)

Assessor

Conrad Comeaux, R

John Harold Broussard, Independent

Mayor-president

Carlos Harvin, D

Carlee Alm-LaBar, NP

Simone Champagne, R

Josh Guillory, R

Nancy Marcotte, R 

Parish Council District 1

Keith Kishbaugh, R

Bryan Tabor, R

Parish Council District 2

Kevin Naquin, R

Ted A. Richard, NP

Parish Council District 3

Josh Carlson, R

Mike Davis, R

Jeremy Hidalgo, R

Jon Liprie, R

Parish Council District 4

Roddy Bergeron, R

John J. Guilbeau, R

Parish Council District 5

Abraham "AB" Rubin Jr., D

James Thomas, D 

School Board District 1

Mary Morrison, D  (unopposed)

School Board District 2

Breyone Carter, D

Tommy Angelle, R

Wendy Baudoin, NP

Stasia Herbert-McZeal, D 

School Board District 3

Elroy Broussard, D (unopposed)

School Board District 4

Tehmi Chassion, D

Erica Williams, D 

School Board District 5

Britt R. Latiolais, R (unopposed)

School Board District 6

Justin Centanni, R  (unopposed)

School Board District 7

Eva Gren, R

Kate Bailey Labue, R 

School Board District 8

Diana Lennon, R

Hannah Smith Mason, R

School Board District 9

Donald Aguillard, R

Hubert Gauthier, R

Diogo Tavares, R

City Council District 1

John Ford, D

Patrick "Pat" Lewis, D

Mark Pope, D

Sarah Gauthier Roy, D

Matthew Sias Jr., D 

City Council District 2

Bruce Conque, NP

Andre "Andy" Naquin, R

City Council District 3

Elizabeth Hebert, R

James Noriega Jr., R

City Council District 4

Nanette Cook, R

Joyce Linde, R 

City Council District 5

Lionel Rodriguez, I

Ace "The Fixer" Staten, NP

Glenn Lazard, D

Janet Jackson, D 

