The town of Church Point's first coffee shop is set to open on Sunday in its downtown.
Started by Jeff Richard after a conversation three years ago with his friend, Cafe Maison came to him since then as he bought and renovated the old Design Works building at 218 N. Main St.
"A buddy and I were brainstorming and talking about Church Point needing a social gathering site other than gas stations to bring the community together," he said. "We had visited New York, and that's when it hit me. I though, 'We need a coffee shop.'"
Richard — along with his girlfriend, Raquel Corville, his daughters, Hannah and Mallorie, and three other employees —will offer coffee, smoothies, panini sandwiches and soups, biscuits, homemade cake pops and pastries. They will pair] with Reve Coffee to train everyone.
The cafe in both name and design is made to exemplify Church Point's French and Cajun routes, Richard said. He said he wanted to bring together and mix the culture of Church Point, its sister city of Church Point, Nova Scotia; New Orleans and French styles in its design.
It will also have charging stations, an internet bar, an entertainment section with a full stage for open mic comedy and music called "The Blue Door Stage" and a 1,400-square-foot event room.
"I've been working on this project for three years out of my own pocket," Richard said "It took so long because I wanted to do this just right. It was always my dream to have a community-based business, and I think it will do really well."