Wearing a mask could be the order of the day for the next 18-24 months and some may wear them for the rest of their lives due to COVID-19, Lafayette General Health CEO David Callecod said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Callecod said many in Asia and Europe will continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially if their immune system is compromised. The virus has impacted the health care system and everyone's way of life, he said.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Callecod shared a telling story about a recent outbreak affecting 18 anesthesiology residents and fellows of the University of Florida Health System following a private party July 10. Even with explicit warnings about private gatherings, these events continue to happen across the U.S., even among the most educated residents.
Callecod says it is “absolutely safe” to enter hospitals, as long as people make good choices in wearing a mask and following good hygiene procedures. Cleaning protocols are in place and the hospitals screen people before they enter.
Lafayette General has over 100 COVID-19 patients at the main campus in the Oil Center, and they are separated from other patients in the facility. Elective procedures have been moved to other LGH campuses such as Lafayette General Orthopaedic Hospital and Lafayette General Surgical Hospital.
Staff shortages has also been an obstacle for the hospital.
“On April 13 during the first peak of the pandemic cases, we didn’t have a lot of community spread, so we didn’t have a lot of workers out," he said. "With the peak today, with over 140 COVID patients throughout our entire system, a lot of workers are out sick. There aren’t enough nurses, and we have 86 employees system wide out today with COVID. Once they’re back, they are fatigued and we have to be cautious with our shifts.”