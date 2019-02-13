After just almost three years of work and two years of renovations, the newly expanded catheterization lab at Lafayette General Medical Center is now open.

The 25,000 square foot, $6 million lab, which was built as part of a partnership with the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, expands the hospital to seven state-of-the-art cath labs, up from four, and now is equipped with a 28-bed short stay unit for their post-op and pre-op unit. According to LGMC CEO Patrick Gandy, the new cath lab will allow patients to stay closer to home and have a better quality of life while getting the cardiovascular care they need.

"It's a pretty dramatic expansion... This will allow us to take greater care of our community and residents all across Acadiana. Our goal and part of our mission is to make sure the residents of Acadiana have access to high acuity tertiary services and investments like this is a perfect example of that," Gandy said.

Before this expansion, patients were having to wait longer and weren't spread out among the two sites LGMC and CIS had in Lafayette. The new, larger lab has allowed the hospital to consolidate their teams that were based at the Lafayette General and at the Lafayette General Orthopaedic Hospital into one unit.

"I think it's a testament to the thought that when physicians and hospitals join together in a partnership for the right reasons, and that reason to be able to offer world class care to patients, it can be successful.," said Cardiovascular Institute of the South Chief Operating Officer Joey Fontenot.

The expansion also includes new staff locker rooms, a large conference room and a new command center where every patient is specially tracked with new technology that will improve communication across all phases of care, according to a press release.