The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s business and accounting programs got accreditations extended by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
The AACSB re-evaluates schools every five years to ensure that standards for academic excellence are met or exceeded, said Dr. Linda Nichols, dean of UL’s Moody College of Business Administration. It assesses factors such as teaching, research, curricula development, student learning and other areas and places an emphasis on a commitment to continual improvement.
“Extension of accreditation reaffirms the excellence of our programs, and the dedication of our faculty and staff members to providing high levels of instruction,” Nichols said. “Beyond that, the comprehensive evaluation process enables us to analyze every aspect of our operations and programs against stringent AACSB standards.”
UL is among 882 institutions in the world that have earned AACSB accreditation in business and only 189 schools with supplemental accreditation for its accounting programs.
The business and accounting programs were required to complete self-evaluation reports. Peer review teams of leaders from other AACSB-accredited schools also conducted virtual interviews last semester with faculty and staff members, students and alumni.
The team’s recommendation to extend accreditation was then approved by the association’s board of directors.
Over the past five years, the AACSB has cited the university’s business and accounting programs for a range of initiatives and efforts, Nichols said. It has also noted the business and accounting programs for student engagement, including professional development opportunities and training; service-learning opportunities for graduate students; diversity and inclusion initiatives; online undergraduate and graduate programs; and strong ties with the business community and nonprofits.