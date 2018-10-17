Good Eats Kitchen, which creates premade, healthy meals people that can be reheated at home, has gone green by using biodegradable packaging and cutlery.

President and COO Boyer Derise said this move came from wanting to fulfill the company's mission statement to "Enrich the lives of the people and the communities in which we operate" in every possible way.

"What we're trying to accomplish starts with our 'why'as a business," Derise said. "We can't enrich the community if we're helping trash it. I felt somewhat hypocritical with all the plastic containers we've been using. So we started this pilot project using these new containers and cutlery."

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Colorado-based Eco Products supplies the containers and utensils, which are made from sugar cane and corn pulp and are biodegradable and compostable in commercial facilities.

Boyer said he was inspired by the program he saw in Austin, Texas, where restaurants would work with the city and donate their vegetable scraps for composting. It's a concept he would like to see in Lafayette.

"The options are out there, but it's a matter of cost most of the time and I understand that, it's just that for us the benefits outweigh the costs for us," Boyer said. "And I think our customers think so, too. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and I hope that we're setting a trend. I'd love to see the local food service industry try to join us in this green initiative."

Feedback on the green products has been mostly positive, he said. Among the issues his staff is addressing is the current lids have holes for ventilation can release the odors in refrigerators and restaurants smell funny. Also, some containers can get soggy depending on the dish.