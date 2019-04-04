Our Lady of Lourdes will open a $9-million free-standing emergency room just north of Interstate 10 in Scott this fall.

The 13,307-square-foot building will include nine beds, outpatient imaging including X-ray, ultrasound and CT, a full pharmacy, Our Lady of Lourdes Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lee said. It will be open 24 hours a day and offer the same emergency care as the main Lourdes campus and the Heart Hospital of Lafayette.

"In a free standing ER department, you're going to have board-certified emergency physicians," he said. "We want to have the right level of care at the right time for all our patients. Whether that's through a primary care physician, urgent care, specialty care or emergency care, we want to be able to provide that for the community."

The building is on a 2-acre tract with opportunity for future growth in the Destination Pointe development scheduled to be finished this summer. Hospital officials estimate it can serve 108,000 households within a 12-mile radius and handle 86,000 estimated visits per year.

The combined system comprises the Acadiana market ministry for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Louisiana’s largest Catholic nonprofit health care organization. Franciscan's other properties include Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and Gonzales and Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa.

"Our sisters started the ministry in Louisiana over 100 years ago," Lee said. "As we meet our 70th anniversary this summer at Lourdes, what better way to celebrate that then to expand the health care for the families and people in Louisiana."