C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC has named Mark Dubroc as senior engineer.
Dubroc has more than 37 years of experience and is the former owner and president of Dubroc Engineering in Lafayette from 1994-2017. His career portfolio includes site planning, design and construction management of roadways and bridges, structures, residential land developments, drainage systems, municipal water treatment plants and sewer collection facilities. He served as director of the Public Works Department of the Lafayette Consolidated Government from July 2017 to January 2020. Dubroc holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from LSU.
Kaleb Lemoine of Elton has been elected president of the Louisiana FFA Association.
Other officers of the farm organization are Secretary Emmerson Lyons of Beau Chene; Vice President Elizabeth Richwine of Florien; Vice President Sydni Walker of Lacassine; Vice President Sadie Foster of St. Amant; Treasurer Haley Faciane of Ponchatoula; Reporter Megan Chiasson of south Lafourche; Sentinel Faith Thibodeaux of Plainview; Parliamentarian Bryson Johnson of Tioga.