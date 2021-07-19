The Lafayette Parish Library will have to make hard choices about the number of libraries it has and the services it offers, two members of the Lafayette Public Library Foundation said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, current president Joan Savoy and longtime volunteer Andrew Duhon talked about recent history of the library and how the 2018 tax renewal that failed resulted in a loss of $3 million per year.
The library has a 1.8-mill property tax up for renewal on the Oct. 9 ballot. The tax generates about $4 million a year.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The gap between expenditures and revenue has continued to grow, they said, and the library’s reserve fund — which was once at $40 million — is now at $7 million.
“We’re letting our resources laps insofar as our quality of life is concerned,” Duhon said. “Our parks, our libraries — we’re not taking advantage of the things that other towns take care of, especially when it comes to the things that are important to our younger citizens. We need to invest in ourselves.”
When the library’s reserve fund was at $40 million, plans were made to build a much-needed Northeast Lafayette Parish Regional Library with the intent to tie services into nearby schools and add public meeting spaces at regional libraries. The library’s board built four regional libraries with a combination of cash and bond revenues while maintaining a healthy cash reserve for future expansions and improvements.
Created in 1992, the foundation supplements taxpayer funding of libraries by encouraging private donations and endowments that provide books and services and fund special programs and projects. It helped raise more than $200,000 with funds going to to library improvements such as enhancing the entrance to the children’s wing in the Main Library, wrapping the bookmobile and buying books.