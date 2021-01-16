Will Carencro be the next Youngsville?

It may be too early to say with conviction, but home sales in Lafayette Parish in 2020 showed the Carencro market is starting to strengthen, said Chad Trahan, president of development with Coldwell Banker Trahan Real Estate.

The southeastern section of the parish remained a hot spot for home sales last year, but the area south of Hector Connoly Road and east of University Avenue had the biggest growth in home sales compared to 2019, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.

Home sales in that area grew by almost 40%, and the 221 new home starts nearly doubled 2019’s total, and that could continue in 2021. The city was already awaiting 500 more home starts this year, city manager Don Chauvin said, but now the Amazon fulfillment center being built there might push those numbers upward.

“We’re definitely seeing more land sales in Carencro for homes, and the market is going to move in that direction as well,” Trahan said. “Because of Amazon and FedEx (nearby), it’s going to allow people to relocate in that area.”

Homes sold in Carencro were significantly more affordable, data shows. The average sale price of a home in Youngsville was nearly $100,000 more than homes sold in the Carencro area.

Other market trends of note from 2020:

Sales drop outside Lafayette Parish: Home prices remain lower in the neighboring parishes, but last year more homes were sold in Lafayette Parish than the previous year. Only 2,133 homes were sold in the eight neighboring parishes, down from 2,189 the previous year when they outsold homes in Lafayette Parish.

Buyers spent more on their homes: The average sale price of a home in Lafayette Parish jumped almost $16,000 last year. In the River Ranch area, the average home sold for over $350,000, the highest in the parish.

New construction bounced back: 967 new construction homes were sold last year in Lafayette Parish, up from 710 in 2019. Nearly 700 of them were built in the Youngsville and Carencro areas.