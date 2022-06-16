Brandy Naquin, enrollment coordinator with National EMS Academy, was recognized as its 2022 Employee of the Year. Naquin has been with NEMSA since 2013 and earned her emergency medical technician license in 2018. She oversees the American Heart Association training courses within Acadian Companies, the National EMS Academy and Acadian’s high school affiliate programs. NEMSA is a division of Acadian Companies.
Safety specialist Adam Smith was named Safety Management Systems’ 2022 Employee of the Year. The Youngsville resident has been with SMS for 16 years and is currently working as a safety specialist with Chevron in the Gulf of Mexico. A division of Acadian Companies, Safety Management Systems provides services to all areas of the energy and industrial construction markets.
Danielle Solomon was named Acadian Companies ESOP Employee-Owner of the Year. Solomon is a business development coordinator who joined Acadian Ambulance as an EMT before switching to a business development role. She currently oversees the contracts for the VA and Baptist Hospital System, along with many other facilities and entities.
David Roy was named Acadian Ambulance’s Dispatcher of the Year. The Scott resident has been with Acadian for 32 years and previously worked as an EMT and paramedic before switching to dispatcher in 1998.
Ben Jastram, an executive aircraft charter service captain, was named Air Services 2022 Employee of the Year. The Lafayette resident has been with Executive Aircraft Charter Service for five years. He pilots the division’s King Air B200 for both medical and chartered flights. Acadian's air services division comprises Acadian Air Med and Executive Aircraft Charter Service.
Human resources generalist Brittany Rhodes was named Acadian Companies support department 2022 Employee of the Year. The Broussard resident has been with Acadian since 2013 and assists with the hiring process for support departments and works with employees in multiple operational areas related to leaves of absence. Acadian’s support departments assist all six divisions.
Southwind Senior Living Suites in Crowley and Eastridge Senior Living Suites in Abbeville, both Elder Outreach assisted living partners, are rebranding into The Acadian at Southwind and The Vermilion at Eastridge, respectively.
In addition to the rebrand, The Acadian at Southwind named Christie Ashby, a longtime elder outreach team member, as executive director. She brings over 20 years of experience at Southwind Healthcare.
The rebranding will include new signage, names and logos with more changes to be announced later.