Blue Runner Foods delivered a truckload of 100,000 red bean meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette today as part of Blue Runner’s ongoing “Millions of Meals” campaign.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a Healthy Louisiana Medicaid health plan with more than 480,000 members, joined the cause and committed to supply more than 360,000 meals to those affected in the storm zone and by the COVID crisis.

The campaign was initially launched by Gonzales-based Blue Runner Foods in April to help those impacted by the COVID pandemic. After reaching their goal of the first 1 million meals to Second Harvest to help those out of work, Blue Runner set yet another million meals goal for the Hurricane Laura survivors and those still unemployed due to COVID.

LHC has committed to supply 360,000 meals to the second phase of the Blue Runner's campaign. With Louisiana Healthcare Connections support, Second Harvest Food Bank was supplied with enough Blue Runner red beans at its Lafayette headquarters to distribute more than 100,000 meals to storm victims.

In March, the COVID crisis severely impacted the demand for food assistance as personal requests to Second Harvest Food Bank skyrocketed. The recent hurricane devastation further increased the strain on the food bank’s stockpiles.

“The need to feed has increased to levels never seen before in the history of the food bank, and yet the generosity from corporate leaders like Blue Runner Foods and Louisiana Health Connections has been overwhelming to help support their Louisiana neighbors in their hardships,” said John Dziurgot, Second Harvest Food Bank regional director.