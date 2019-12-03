Two of the former MidSouth Bank buildings in the Lafayette area have been sold to other banks in the region.

Cottonport Bank in Avoyelles Parish has bought the office in west Lafayette and Opelousas-based St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank bought the office in Carencro, according to documents filed in the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Officials with Hancock Whitney, which purchased MidSouth for $214 million in a deal that closed in September, sold the building at 2218 Ambassador Caffery Parkway for $862,452 and the old old Carencro branch, 800 Veterans Drive for $900,000, documents show.

The buildings were two of five Hancock Whitney acquired when it bought MidSouth Bank. The buildings have sat vacant since they closed earlier this year.

Cottonport Bank, which has offices in Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes, earlier got approval to open a branch office at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 203B. The bank 13 offices in four parishes and $343 million in total assets, $315,158 in total deposits and 134 employees.

Established in 1922, St. Landry Homestead has three locations in St. Landry parishes with $219,997 in assets, $142,972 in total deposits and 49 employees.

Hancock Whitney also sold the two MidSouth Bank offices in Baton Rouge last week. It sold the office at 6677 Siegen Lane to BancorpSouth for $2.255 million and the office at 5379 Highland Road to Houma-based South Louisiana Bank for $500,000.

Other properties as a result of the merger that records show have not been sold include offices at 2805 Moss St. and 3600 Johnston St.