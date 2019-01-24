Lynn Guidry’s love of community inspired him to develop a presentation on the history of Lafayette and its visionary decisions which positioned it to become the hub of Acadiana.

Guidry has shared this historical account countless times with civic clubs and Leadership Lafayette classes so that Lafayette’s history can be understood. He spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Guidry created a timeline showcasing the important milestones which triggered growth in the city, beginning in 1836 when Lafayette residents passed a referendum to build a series of five roads, each connecting Lafayette to Abbeville, St. Martinville, Crowley, Opelousas and New Iberia. People had to pass through Lafayette to get from one town to another if they wanted to travel on good roads, which led to Lafayette being known as the “Hub City.”

Lafayette Utilities Systems was proposed by city leaders after the world watched as the 1893 Chicago’s World Fair was lit up by electricity. The desire for pressurized water and the ability to light its towns and streets drove the public to demand its own electrical system, Guidry said.

The ability to offer electricity placed Lafayette in the lead position to be selected as the site for the Southwest Louisiana Industrial Institute (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) which opened its doors in 1901.

Guidry, also an architect, designed projects such as Parc International & Parc Sans Souci, Carencro City Hall, the Junior League building, the Carencro Sports Complex and others.