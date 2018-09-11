Some of the best culinary wizards in Acadiana met at the Soiree Royale on Monday night to prove that they had the best food around and ring in 20 years of the regions premiere food tasting competition.

Almost 400 people were in attendance for the event at Evangeline Downs this year, which raises money for the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce, from local food lovers to area business and government leaders.

"This is always very big. This is the premiere engagement for Opelousas," said Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum. "Everybody who's anybody is here. No matter

Put on by the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce and Evangeline Downs Race Track Casino, the Soiree Royale has been the place to be in Opelousas for two decades.

"It's fantastic how unique this event is," said Roquella Manuel, president and CEO of the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce. "We're Acadiana's original taster's event... From this event, many other events have popped up across Acadiana, but this is the original."

Although it was first, the Soiree Royale is unique because of its yam category, which included decadent desserts and eloquent entrees that embraced the item Opelousas is most known.

While most of the chefs had participated in the event in previous years, Jimmy Levier Jr. of Palmetto has participated in the soiree for 15 of the last 20 years, bringing the dishes he serves when catering parties across the region directly to soiree attendees.

"I've been doing the soiree for 15 years now," he said. "We do our best to help out the people of St. Landry Parish and we do our best to keep the culture and good food going here. It's wonderful."

Contestants paid nothing to enter, instead having to provide at least 400 servings of each dish they are entering. While many had one or two dishes to serve, some had as many as five.

Winners were:

Best in Show: Prejean's

Best Booth Decoration: White Tails Bar & Grill

Best Appetizer- Prejean's, alligator and shrimp spring rolls

Best Soup- Prejean's, crab artichoke bisque

Best Seafood Dish: Evangeline Downs, David Laszczak

Best Dessert: Little Sweet Shop, pumpkin cheesecake

Best Chocolate Dish: Piggly Wiggly, turtle bread pudding

Best Yam Dish: Evangeline Downs, smoked sweet potato taco with barras goat cheese.

Best Meat Dish: Evangeline Downs, herb infused confit of duck.

Best in Show: Prejean's, crab and artichoke bisque.