The company that opened a Dairy Queen in 2014 will open a second location in January at 2121 Kaliste Saloom Road.
Michael Vicari, co-owner of Dairy Queen of Louisiana that owns eight locations in south Louisiana, said the strong response to the location at 5732 Johnston St. when it opened in 2014 and its continued strong sales "opened their eyes" and convinced them to open a second location in Lafayette.
"It's always been a goal of our to open a second or maybe a third location in Lafayette," he said. "The Johnston Street location is the biggest opening we've ever had. So we're excited about this. The Lafayette store took a little down turn when the economy took a down turn, but it bounced back and has been doing really well the past two years."
The new location will be about 2,800 square feet and employ about 50.
The Dairy Queen located at 5732 Johnston St. opened to massive lines and a few broken records on March 17, 2014. It grossed more than $100,000 in its first week and over $21,000 on its opening Saturday.
If sales are strong, Vicari noted, the company will likely open a third location in Lafayette. The company is also seeking out possible locations outside of Lafayette in the future, he said.
Vicari owns Dairy Queens in the New Orleans area and Baton Rouge area along with the Abbeville and Lafayette locations with his brother, P.J. Vicari.