Lafayette-based Dupre Logistics’ Strategic Capacity Services has launched a regional reorganization that will include adding personnel after experiencing significant growth in the last two years.
The business group has opened 11 locations since August 2016 and tripled in size in the last 24 months. Company leaders recognized the need to reorganize that section of its business to prepare for the next phase of growth that could include increasing personnel up to 30 percent, according to a statement released by the company.
In June, Dupré Logistics, 201 Energy Drive, reached the top 100 threshold of brokerage companies and is working its way toward the top 50, a target the company expects to reach by the end of 2019’s fiscal year.
Strategic Capacity Services is an asset-based provider of logistics services that includes freight brokerage, intermodal and transportation management.
“We have reached a level of maturity in the work we’ve accomplished in the last two years,” said Mike Weindel, company vice president of SCS. “Now we are ready to lay the groundwork to propel us to a wave of continued growth over the next few years. We expect to leverage our place in the marketplace and acquire the talent necessary for that continued growth.”
The growth has been the result of priorities placed on identifying the right personnel and putting the right people in the right places, the company said. Dupre officials moved to reorganize as that growth plateaued this summer.
The company also announced three geography division heads: Liz Giddings over east, Randy Robles over central and David Joiner over west. It will also add agents who specialize in truckload freight, flatbeds and over-dimensional cargo, air freight, less-than-truckload and intermodal agents.
“We work to build genuine relationships with customers,” Weindel said. “On one hand, we’re large enough and have the critical mass to get the job done quickly, safely and in a cost-effective way. On the other hand, we are small enough to recognize that every customer matters to us. We pay attention to our customers and the details that make the difference between good and great.”