Acadiana-based Hulin Health will open a SouthStar Urgent Care clinic in mid-town Lafayette later this spring, officials said Thursday.
Work has begun on the building at 3217 Johnston St. in the former Sakura Sushi Bar & Grill, which closed last year. The location will be the second in Lafayette.
The company will open its Scott location at 203 Westgate Road on Wednesday.
Hulin Health announced last summer it add 18 locations this summer after adding 11 more last year. That announcement came days after it named a president and chief operating officer following founder and CEO Clayt Hulin’s move into an advisory role.
The new clinics planned for 2020 will create 250 jobs, company officials said.
