Amanda Klisanin was on the phone with a 911 operator when she heard the gunshots ring out at The District Event Center just before 2 a.m. Aug. 8.

The mother of four said she called 911 multiple times that night to complain about noise at the nightclub, where hundreds gathered for a concert by the Baton Rouge rapper Webbie. Klisanin compared the explosive sound of gunfire to the end of a fireworks show.

"You can't imagine hearing over 100 gunshots," Klisanin said. "It's sickening. It just seemed so impossible."

The Klisanin family, along with others who live in the neighborhood behind The District, would later learn that one person died and another was injured in the parking lot shootout, which involved multiple parties and eventually a Lafayette police officer.

George Holland would learn about the shootout from a former neighbor later that same morning while driving to church with his family.

"We were on our way to Mass at the time, and we passed by the parking lot and saw the tape and cops and stuff," Holland said. "And my wife and I high-fived. We were like, 'Yes! We got out in time.'"

+7 Lafayette concert turns fatal in shootout involving officer One person was killed and at least one other person was injured after a massive shootout early Sunday morning outside of a Lafayette nightclub.

The Holland family purchased their first home on Lana Drive in late 2019 and sold it about five months ago. The primary reason they moved was because of the noise.

"The District was a solid 90% of why we moved," Holland said. "They had weekend shows there, and I don't know what was going on over there. They were up partying pretty late. It was mainly the cars in the parking lot — a lot of peeling out and a lot of loud music from people's vehicles, not exactly The District itself. You couldn't hear music coming out of The District itself. It was just the rowdy people going to The District."

Holland, who has a 1½-year-old son, said he and his wife would regularly call 911 when they lived on Lana Drive. Noise outside of the nightclub at 4607 Johnston St. wasn't a major problem for the family until concerts and other events resumed following state-led shutdowns during the first year of the pandemic.

"My son would wake up very often in the night because of the noise," Holland said. "That was the worst part."

Holland and Klisanin said regular 911 calls and complaints lodged through elected officials, law enforcement and the city-parish government did nothing to solve the problem in the months leading up to the shootout.

After the fatal incident, Klisanin created flyers that she passed out to her neighbors with contact information for the Lafayette police commander of their precinct, the Lafayette Parish mayor-president, their City Council member, the leader of the Lafayette Office of Alcohol and Noise Control and the owner of The District.

"I have gone door to door talking to the neighbors about this," Klisanin said. "The people who live the closest to The District have troubles that go back for years. They've been struggling for so long. They just feel hopeless."

Klisanin has lived in her house in the 100 block of Lana Drive for 23 years. Also in the home are her husband, their four children, ages 6 through 19, and her elderly mother.

The day after the shootout, Klisanin sent a letter to Danny Smith, who owns The District.

"I am pleading with you to reconsider how you choose to use your venue," Klisanin wrote. "Sir, last night my entire family heard over 100 bullets fired from your property. We are beyond disturbed. We don't feel safe in our own home because of the events that you are choosing to hold. I can't imagine that you would want a business operating like this in your backyard!"

Klisanin said she did not hear back from Smith.

Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover attempted to temporarily close The District a few days after the shootout, but 15th Judicial District Judge Royale Colbert signed an injunction that allowed the nightclub to reopen.

Inside info on doing business in Acadiana We'll keep you posted on the Acadiana economy. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"The judge says he can't infringe on this business owner's rights, but what about our rights as homeowners?" Klisanin said. "The noise — the bass — it rattles the windows of the house every single Saturday until 2 a.m."

Lafayette Police temporarily close The District after fatal shootout; security plan required The Lafayette Police Department will temporarily close The District Event Center after a shootout in the business' parking lot last week left …

Glover wrote in an Aug. 13 letter to Smith that "grounds for emergency closure" were established by the Aug. 8 shootout. The police chief cited a city ordinance that allows law enforcement to shut down a business if it poses an "imminent danger to the health, safety and welfare of the public" and "not other reasonable steps are available to mitigate the danger."

"Dozens of shots were fired in rapid succession; this is indicative of a fully automatic or semiautomatic weapon being discharged," Glover wrote. "Chaos erupted due to the large number of patrons who were in the parking lot. The gunfire resulted in one fatality with another individual injured. A Lafayette Police officer was also fired upon."

Glover outlined in the letter that The District was to hold no events where alcohol is served until "a suitable plan for security and crowd control" was submitted and approved by the Police Department.

Smith said in a statement that he requested a temporary restraining order to stop the closure. The judge's injunction allowed The District to open, as planned, for an Aug. 14 concert.

"We have always tried to be good neighbors and community members," Smith wrote in the Aug. 14 email. "No one can accurately predict when or where violence will occur as evidence by the shooting that occurred at city hall as well as the Lafayette Police Department just over a month ago. The best any of us can do is try to adequately prepare for such events by continuing to do our part to prevent such incidents."

Klisanin said she was outraged at those words. She said Smith has not been a good neighbor and has not acknowledged the problems residents have lodged for months and, in some cases, years.

"It's atrocious, so disingenuous," Klisanin said. "When we complain, he's told us 'You should be happy that this is all you have to complain about. I could tear this down and put up an apartment complex.'"

Smith did not respond to calls, texts or emails for this story.

After the Aug. 14 concert at The District, Smith wrote in an email to media outlets and the police chief that "no major incidents occurred."

"Going forward, we welcome the opportunity to conduct business in a way that is respectful to all involved and only ask that we receive the same treatment as every other business inside the city of Lafayette," Smith wrote in the Aug. 16 email.

Smith said he welcomes and requests "an open dialogue with Chief Glover and LCG administration on how we can keep both the patrons of our establishment and our community as a whole free from violence."

Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department, said there's been increased security at The District at the owner's expense since the shootout.

+7 Victim identified in weekend shootout at The District The man who died in a weekend shootout outside of a Lafayette nightclub has been identified by police as 22-year-old Dashawn Batiste of Breaux…

"We will continue to work with the business to maintain order and a safe environment," Dugas wrote.

In response to a question about 911 calls leading up to the Aug. 8 shooting, Glover said, "We respond to all calls that are made by citizens in Lafayette. Our primary goal is safety and maintaining the quality of lifestyle in all the neighborhoods, and so we go as far as we can within guidelines to make things safe and to make sure that people who have complaints get them addressed."

Dashawn Batiste, 22, of Breaux Bridge, died from gunshot wounds, and a woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening from gunshot wounds during the shootout. The officer, who has not been named, was not injured.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. State Police are leading the investigation.