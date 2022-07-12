Lafayette-based Waitr has begun transitioning to its new name, ASAP, company officials announced.
Announced months ago, the move comes as Waitr formed two partnerships to add delivery of apparel, luxury, sporting goods, auto parts and more.
“The rebranding embodies the future direction of our company in which you can get everything ASAP,” Waitr CEO and board chair Carl Grimstad said. “Our vision is delivering anything to consumers, same day, from any type of business. With ASAP, we will bring our best-in-class food delivery services to a broader range of products.”
Customers can now see subtle changes with the addition with the addition of the ASAP tagline to its current logo, app, website and social postings. Other transformations will follow with a new brand set to launch later this summer.
The company will also have a new stock ticker symbol aligning with the ASAP rebranding.
Shares of Waitr were up 41 cents at the close of market Monday.